MULTAN - Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman on Monday distributed 45 wheel­chairs among students of different universities under Prime Minister’s Electric Wheelchairs Scheme for uni­versity students at Bahuddin Zakari­ya (BZU) Jinnah Auditorium here.

He disbursed 16 chairs among BZU, 12 in AIOU, 7 in VU, three in Gomal University, four in Ghazi University DG Khan and one for MNSUA stu­dents. BZU under suspension VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, MNSUET VC, Dr Kamarn, WUM VC, Dr Uzma Qurai­shi, Deans and Director attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion the gov­ernor stated that they had made to­day’s programme for special people who are an integral part of our so­ciety. He stated that the credit for launching this scheme goes to former PM, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The governor maintained that dif­ferently-abled children were very im­portant and added that the distribu­tion would give them confidence. Mr Rehman informed that the incumbent government was faced with numerous challenges but it had undertaken many decisions to save the country from de­fault. The level of progress the country made from PML-N tenure from 2013-18 could not be matched in the PTI government from 2018-onward, the governor said and added that Pakistan was left with bad governance and ram­pant corruption in the last government and its debt swelled to 80 per cent.

“Our government had paid over 12 billion dollars tranche of the debt and saved the country from default,” he noted. Mr Rehman asked the var­sities to extend all facilities to special students. Nations always develop through education and research in­stead of taking to the streets.