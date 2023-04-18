Share:

ISLAMABAD - “Research and development (R&D) in the mining sector acts as the backbone to extract its true potential. It makes mining more sustainable,” said Muhammad Yaqoob Shah, an expert. When talking to WealthPK, Muhammad Yaqoob Shah, Principal Geologist at the Global Mining Company Limited, Islamabad, said that this industry has immense potential to grow and flourish. Research and development-oriented mining is necessary to generate revenue.

The most prominent factor of R&D concerning mining is research and planning to start the mining operation and staff upgradation at all levels. R&D helps avoid damage to the mining resources. For example, there are different stages to explore a mineral deposit, i.e., identification, laboratory testing, economic evaluation, and reserve calculation. Geometry is a definition concerning length, width, and depth by using different methods of measurements, i.e., core drilling, geological mapping, etc. In the end, we get the exact information in which percentage and quantity of any metal is there. After this, economic feasibility is prepared to decide on the mining design so that it would become more profitable and economical to work out.

“Proper focus on R&D can bring a revolution in this sector that will help generate more work opportunities, earn great revenues, and enable people to earn a handsome income,” said Yaqoob Shah, also an active member of the National Council for Marble & Granite and Minerals. He pointed out that in Pakistan, cherry pickers mostly do surface mining leaving the underneath source unexplored that gets covered by the waste. In this way, a great national asset is wasted and no one cares. To develop the capacity and training of the mining staff, i.e., mining sardar, labour, shot firer, and other related staff, the provincial inspectorate of mines is responsible.

It monitors whether the mining operations follow the rules, laws, and safety measures. Similarly, infrastructure building is also a part of the development process. Yasir Shaheen Khalil, an Assistant Director at the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) said, “R&D in the mining sector is very important. The provincial departments play an active role in this concern. They not only provide R&D training to an extent but also conduct mineral shows and hold investor conferences. But still, there is a need to modernize the official training centres in order to make the mining force more productive.” “There is too much potential in the mining sector of Pakistan, and properly applied R&D activities will make it far more profit-oriented,” said General Manager PIR Group of Companies Muhammad Sarwar. “Because of unawareness and mostly lack of financial resources, the mine owners/leaseholders start the operations without any R&D applications, which not only causes great financial losses and project failure but also harms our natural resources to a great extent. Proper R&D applications and planning can fetch a lot of foreign exchange.” Sarwar said it was important for the investors and regular miners to prepare a proper framework or coordination plan to share their expertise concerning R&D and capacity-building of the mining staff. This work proficiency will decrease the mining output damage. The technically groomed staff will act as a precious asset to the mining companies.

The government must ban all the mining operations without applying the R&D aspects to all mining operations. For the time being, investment in this segment seems expensive but it returns long-term benefits. Trained staff, automation, and properly applied R&D applications make further operations more fruitful and cost-effective. The government must focus on providing modern R&D training to the people associated with this sector. R&D is one of the pillars to develop and boost the mining sector. A well-established mining industry will generate ample employment opportunities for this populous nation. “The PIR Group of companies is active in capacity building of its own staff from labour to the management level.

We employ trainees who get on-job training concerning mining operations, mechanics apprentices, and machine operators/ helpers. After six months to one year of practical onsite training, they can start work as proper mining professionals. The Chinese R&D expertise in the mining sector is up to date and it is necessary and important for Pakistan to get coordination at the government level. This will bring a vibrant change in our mining sector, showing positive results in a year or two. Pakistan must seek Chinese coordination for the transfer of technology in the R&D aspect to boost our mining sector,” he added.