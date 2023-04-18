Share:

Rain wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavy fall) is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper and Central Punjab and Northeast Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty, Quetta and Muzaffarabad seventeen, Gilgit thirteen and Murree nine degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Leh, Shopian and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh zero, Pulwama and Baramulla thirteen and Shopian twelve degree centigrade.