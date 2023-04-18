Share:

QUETTA - In the light of the orders of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ab­dul Quddus Bizenjo, during the month of Ramadan, on directive of Deputy Commissioner Nas­eerabad Ayesha Zehri, ration distributed among 300 indigent people and laborer. Ration dis­tribution process was held at Officer Club Dera Murad Jamali.

Ration was distributed to all peo­ple under the supervision of As­sistant Commissioner Dera Mu­rad Jamali Asadullah Samalani and Tehsildar Mujibur Rahman Satakzai. On this occasion, the initiative of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was great­ly appreciated on behalf of the deserving people. It is a welcome initiative by the government to distribute ration to the poor on the occasion of the month of fasting and Eid, they said. They said that providing ration to the homes of the poor and indigent has reduced their hardships