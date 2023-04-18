Share:

An anti-terrorism court in Sargodha cleared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur of terrorism charges, removing sections of terror law in a case registered against him.

The ATC judge announced the verdict after police produced the PTI leader in the court and sought 14-day extension in his physical remand in the checkpost attack case.

Mr Gandpur had been brought to court after expiry of his three-day physical remand in the case. During the hearing, police said the vehicle used by the former minister in the attack was yet to be recovered. The PTI leader’s lawyer also submitted his arguments.

Later, the judge announced his reserved verdict, dropping terrorism charges against the political leader and handing him over to police on one-day transit remand.

He will be produced before magistrate of a civil court in Bhakkar tomorrow.