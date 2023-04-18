Share:

KARACHI - Sindh govern­ment has announced to keep schools, colleges and other educational institutions closed on account of the 27th of Ramadan, known as Laylat-al-Qadr, it emerged Monday. Lay­lat-al-Qadr is otherwise known as the Night of Power and is consid­ered to be the Islamic calendar’s Holiest eve. During this night, Angel Jibril revealed the Holy Qur’an’s first verses to the Prophet Muham­mad (PBUH). According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education Department, the gov­ernment and private schools, and colleges will remain closed to­day (April 18) across the province. It may be noted that the schools and colleges and uni­versities also remained closed on April 12 on account of Youm-e-Ali.