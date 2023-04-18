Share:

LAHORE - Lo­cal Government Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmed has di­rected all waste manage­ment companies and local bodies across Punjab to ensure the best arrange­ments for cleanliness on Eidul Fitr festival. He was having a video-link confer­ence with the chief officers of the local governments at the Civil Secretariat on Monday. He directed the chief officer “to work under an integrated strategy to provide the citizens with a neat and clean environ­ment on the holy festival of Eid. The places and routes of Eidgahs should be com­pletely cleaned, while after washing, germicide phenyl and lime should also be added.” Dr Irshad said all routes of the Eid prayers places should be cleared from encroachments in­cluding building mate­rial immediately and the covering of manholes and sewage drains should be ensured in the streets and neighborhoods. The sec­retary further directed the chief officers to prepare a special plan for cleanli­ness and complete other tasks under their supervi­sion timely.