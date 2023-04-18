Share:

A senior Daesh/ISIS leader was killed in a US helicopter raid in northern Syria on Monday, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM named the leader as Abd-al-Hadi Mahmud al-Haji Ali.

He was also an operational planner responsible for planning terrorist attacks in the Middle East and Europe, CENTCOM said in a statement.

Two other members of the group were also killed, it said.

''This operation was launched after intelligence revealed an ISIS plot to kidnap officials abroad as leverage for ISIS initiatives,'' said the statement.