Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be removed from office for contempt of court after Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi called on the deposed premier, during which both leaders held discussions on the matter of tickets for the Punjab Assembly elections and the country’s political situation. Mr Khan also inquired after Moonis Elahi’s health.

Subsequently, after meeting with Mr Khan, Mr Elahi went on to say that on the matter of candidates in Punjab, he had a detailed consultation with Mr Khan. Tickets will be issued by Mr Khan himself, he added.

He bashed the political opponents, claiming, "Every unconstitutional tactic is being used to delay the elections. The inept rulers will be held accountable for their every unconstitutional move."

Mr Elahi took a dig at PM Shehbaz Sharif, saying, "Shehbaz Sharif wants to rule at any cost, even if he violates the constitution. Shehbaz has been badly exposed in front of the masses."

On Monday, Mr Khan said that the constitution could not prevail in the country if the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) did not release funds for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Speaking to media outside the courtroom, the deposed premier said, Despite the fact that the constitution states that negotiations are not needed, we are doing negotiations for the sake of elections. The possibility of holding the elections after 90 days does not exist. There are constitutional limits on holding the elections over more than 90 days."

Mr Khan was of the view that the interim setup should be replaced with the administrator, who should perform the task of holding the elections in the province. He alleged that the interim government was indulging in a political vendetta.

Mr Khan said, "Who is talking that we had strained relations with the US and KSA. General Bajwa launched a campaign against our government because he wanted an extension. Within three months, two meetings of the OIC were held in the country. Is this happened before in the country?"

"We were having strong relationships with China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Donald Trump, and Boris Johnson. Who is ready to talk with the incumbent government?" he added.

Mr Khan maintained, "Already in the country, the fundamental human rights are being badly violated".