In the conference of least devel­oped countries (LDCs) in Qatar, the speeches of the leaders of sev­eral countries, including the Sec­retary General of the United Na­tions Antonio Guterres and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, re­vealed important questions about the under-development of many countries and regions rich in valu­able resources.

Even after the country’s inde­pendence from colonialism, why is there still poverty? Many other as­pects regarding the performance of a country’s development sec­tors, including agriculture, indus­try, education, and health, were also considered. Conditions at­tached to loans for less developed countries were specifically men­tioned and the need to ease loan conditions was highlighted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if attended this conference on March 5 and 6 at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar and he was warmly welcomed upon his ar­rival in Doha. On March 6, Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif ad­dressed the conference and this point was very important and based on the interpretation of all the “LDCs” that the international institutions should ease the loan conditions for the less developed countries.

United Nations Secretary Gen­eral Antonio Guterres delivered a speech at the opening of the con­ference on March 5. It condemned some of the tactics of rich coun­tries against poor countries, par­ticularly pointing out the disturb­ing effects of interest rate hikes. Antonio Guterres said that the global financial system was de­signed by rich countries for their own benefit.

These conferences will create opportunities for less developed countries to benefit from their own resources. It will also help to create such an atmosphere that it is pos­sible to ensure early implementa­tion of the commitments made for the aid of the suffering countries.

KHALIDA KHALID

Turbat.