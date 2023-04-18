In the conference of least developed countries (LDCs) in Qatar, the speeches of the leaders of several countries, including the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, revealed important questions about the under-development of many countries and regions rich in valuable resources.
Even after the country’s independence from colonialism, why is there still poverty? Many other aspects regarding the performance of a country’s development sectors, including agriculture, industry, education, and health, were also considered. Conditions attached to loans for less developed countries were specifically mentioned and the need to ease loan conditions was highlighted.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended this conference on March 5 and 6 at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar and he was warmly welcomed upon his arrival in Doha. On March 6, Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif addressed the conference and this point was very important and based on the interpretation of all the “LDCs” that the international institutions should ease the loan conditions for the less developed countries.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered a speech at the opening of the conference on March 5. It condemned some of the tactics of rich countries against poor countries, particularly pointing out the disturbing effects of interest rate hikes. Antonio Guterres said that the global financial system was designed by rich countries for their own benefit.
These conferences will create opportunities for less developed countries to benefit from their own resources. It will also help to create such an atmosphere that it is possible to ensure early implementation of the commitments made for the aid of the suffering countries.
KHALIDA KHALID
Turbat.