KARACHI - The Sindh government an­nounced, on Monday, 5-day public holidays from April 21 to 25, 2023 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr 1444 A.H.

The Provincial Services, Gen­eral Administration and Co­ordination Department have issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification all government offices, semi-autonomous bodies, corpora­tions and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh, ex­cept the essential services would remain closed from Fri­day, April 21, 2023, to April 25, 2023, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The federal government had already announced five day-long Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from April 21 to 25, 2023.