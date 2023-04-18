Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon directed officials on Monday that on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, steps should be taken to ensure extraordinary security in central mosques, imambargahs and other open places.

The IGP said that all safety measures should be ensured at the time of Taraweeh prayer, Qur’an completion and Shabinah gatherings while SHOs should make the process of patrol­ling, snap checking, picketing more strict in their respective areas.

The posted officials should be briefed on the importance of security duties as well as policy of not leaving the duty points empty at all, Mr Memon advised. He said that sweeping and clearance of all important places should be made possible by bomb disposal squads.

Advance intelligence collection and sharing process should be made stronger and extraor­dinary at the police station level while timely sharing of information obtained in any context should be ensured and followed accordingly, the IGP added.

Mr Memon said that security of citizens and traders returning late night from shopping cen­tres and markets on the occasion of Eid should be ensured at police station level, adding that any negligence regarding the implementation of security measures would not be tolerated.