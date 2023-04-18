Share:

KARACHI - A Sindh police constable was found involved in a snatching incident in Ka­rachi, on Monday.

As per details, the Air­port police station police arrested two suspects in a raid. Three suspects snatched a bike in the juris­diction of the Airport police station on April 16. The police recovered the bike and pistols from the two arrested suspects Abdullah and Zeeshan Shafiq.

The police officials said that Zeeshan Shafiq is a police constable and he is deployed in the SSP investigation East.

KIDNAPPED YOUTHS RECOVERED FROM POLICE STATION

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) police, in col­laboration with law en­forcement agencies, raid­ed Shah Latif Town police station and recovered two youngsters who were abducted for ransom.

The SSP Abdul Ra­him of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) told media that the families received kidnapper’s call for ransom. According to sources, the AVCC recov­ered two cousins named Arman and Asad from the Shah Lateef police station.

The station house of­ficer and several other officials were suspended. Four persons were taken into custody for allegedly kidnapping the young­sters. The Shah Lateef SHO was suspended, whereas sub-inspectors Shahid and Arif fled.

The AVCC took ac­tion on the complaint of Arman’s mother. The authorities booked five people including two po­licemen in the FIR.

The suspects demand­ed Rs1.8 million ran­soms from the victims’ families; however, later agreed on Rs0.8 million ransom amount. The families of the victims reached the Shah Lateef police station in search of their lost children and surprisingly found them detained there.