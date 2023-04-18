KARACHI - Sindh Human Rights Department on Monday announced to launch Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards each year in December to human rights activists and others recognising their contribution and unresolved achievements made in the area of promotion and protection of human rights of citizens including marginalised and underprivileged groups and segments in the province of Sindh.
The award is named after Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, first woman elected Prime Minister in the Muslim world who served two terms as a PM of Pakistan and who was posthumously honoured with UN Prize in the Field of Human Rights in 2008. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai said that the award is a tribute to Shaheed Bibi for her valiant struggle who remained a passionate supporter of human rights throughout her life and left behind a legacy continuously inspiring actions for protection and promotion of democracy and human rights in Pakistan.
Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards have been approved by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and ordered the Awards to be made part of calendar activities of the Human Rights Department. Surendar Valasai said that under the guidelines of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the Human Rights Department was taking all out efforts to protect and promote human rights as provided by the Constitution and the law. The awards will be given in various categories including human rights, women rights, child rights, minority rights, labour rights and transgender persons’ rights etc.