KARACHI - Sindh Human Rights Department on Monday announced to launch Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards each year in December to human rights activists and others rec­ognising their contribution and unresolved achievements made in the area of promotion and protection of human rights of cit­izens including marginalised and underprivileged groups and seg­ments in the province of Sindh.

The award is named after Sha­heed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, first woman elected Prime Min­ister in the Muslim world who served two terms as a PM of Pak­istan and who was posthumous­ly honoured with UN Prize in the Field of Human Rights in 2008. Special Assistant to Chief Min­ister Sindh for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai said that the award is a tribute to Shaheed Bibi for her valiant struggle who remained a passionate support­er of human rights throughout her life and left behind a legacy continuously inspiring actions for protection and promotion of democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards have been approved by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and or­dered the Awards to be made part of calendar activities of the Human Rights Department. Sur­endar Valasai said that under the guidelines of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minis­ter Murad Ali Shah, the Human Rights Department was taking all out efforts to protect and pro­mote human rights as provided by the Constitution and the law. The awards will be given in various categories including hu­man rights, women rights, child rights, minority rights, labour rights and transgender persons’ rights etc.