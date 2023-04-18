Share:

ISLAMABAD - The matriculation examination organized by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will start on April 27. For this purpose, as many as 997 examinations and 928 practical centers have been established countrywide.

All the preparations have been completed in the examination centers including the placement of staff. Meanwhile, examination centers have also been established abroad under the Federal Board. A total of 38 overseas centers have been established and the examinations will start in these centers.

According to the sources of the Federal Board, “A total of two lahks 55 thousand 405 male and female students will participate in the examinations.” “The roll number slips of these students have been uploaded to the website of the Federal Board from where their printouts can be obtained.”

It is worth mentioning here that IT is being fully utilized in the examinations by the Federal Board. A special app has been developed for the attendance of students and staff in the examination centers. Thus attendance will be completely digital and exams will be SLO based. The matriculation exams will end on May 20, the Federal Board sources informed. Chairman Federal Education Board Qaiser Alam Khan has said, “The examination system of the FBISE is an example for the entire country.”