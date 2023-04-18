Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 41.13 points, with a positive change of 0.10 per cent, closing at 40,246.67 against 40,205.54 points on the previous day. A total of 94,781,630 shares were traded during the day as compared to 89,187,909 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.056 billion against Rs 2.766 billion on the last trading day. As many as 336 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 160 of them recorded gains and 153 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.