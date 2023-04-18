Share:

PESHAWAR - Mushtaq Seemab, Acting President of the Tajir Ittehad (Trade Unions) of Mardan, has announced a reward of Rs2 lakh for the policemen who foiled the attempted robbery on Bank Road. The Mardan police have been highly appreciated and lauded for their excellent performance in thwarting the dacoity attempt. An attempted dacoity was thwarted by the police on Bank Road.

As a result of the timely action taken by law enforcement officers, one dacoit was killed, and another was arrested. The announcement was made during a press conference attended by several prominent members of the Central Organisation of Traders, including Haji Rehmat Gul, Patron Muhammad Parvez, Acting General Secretary Lali Kaka, Information Secretary and representatives of the Central Organisation of Traders.