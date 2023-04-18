Share:

RAwALPINDI - The students, lawyers, teachers, lecturers, government employees, traders, labourers and people belonging to various walks of life on Monday rejected the recent hike in petroleum prices by the government. They said that the high inflation caused by surge in petroleum prices made it hard for the common man to bear what he could afford on Eid in the past.

They said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should immediately decrease the price of petroleum products to save people of Pakistan from sky-high inflation. Meanwhile, the shopkeepers have also raised prices of almost all the items including clothes, shoes, ready-made garments, grocery items, meat, mutton, chicken, food, vegetables, yogurt, milk, and other daily use items while damping the Eid shopping started in the city. Though the bazaars, markets and shopping malls are witnessing an unusual rush, yet the citizens are returning homes with empty hands due to soaring prices.

Unfortunately, the district government has failed in initiating any action against the profiteers. Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had jacked up prices of petroleum products from 10 to 15 rupees, sparking unrest among the masses. Muhammad Sabir, a student of engineering university, while talking to The Nation, said government had dropped petrol bomb over poor people of Pakistan ahead of Eid Ul Fitr. “The Eid this year lacks almost everything for which it known for across the Muslim world,” he said, adding that poor people cannot even purchase clothes for their children. He said that PDM government, under command of PM Shehbaz Sharif, had promised the masses to provide them relief but they turned brutal towards the poor people of the country.

“The past government of PTI was well wisher of the masses as it used to provide petrol against Rs 150 per litre,” he said. Another citizen namely Bilal Ghakkar, a businessman, said that the Eid shopping as well as to have two-time meals for commoners have become impossible task. He said that the Eid is incomplete without new clothes but the prices of clothes and shoes have increased exorbitantly this time due to surge in petroleum prices. He said that past PTI government was better than the PDM government which is sucking blood of poor people. “I am a poor labourer and earn Rs 1000 after eight hours hectic work of picking concrete and bricks. Prices of everything have been increased by the anti-poor government. It is impossible for me to buy new clothes and shoes for my children on this Eid Ul Fitr,” said Riaz, a resident of Lalkurti.

The price hike not only affected the commoners but also the business community as a fabric trader, namely waqar said that the price of men’s unstitched fabric has gone up by Rs 500 to 1000 per meter on average. The main cloth markets are situated in Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Chungi Number 22, Peshawar Road, Commercial Market, Bara Market, Sadiqabad and Muslim Town, he said, adding, the cloth sales centres wore a deserted look during these days. According to other shopkeepers, most items such as clothes and shoes are being provided by the factories and manufacturers on high prices because of hike in fuel prices. “who else will not want to earn money ahead of Eid but we can’t sale the products on cheaper prices,” they said.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan waqar Cheema has said that since 1st April, the district administration of Rawalpindi has taken more actions against hoarders and illegal profiteers as compare to administration of any other district in Punjab. He said that price magistrates and administrative officers are fully active and have conducted 28,180 raids during the last 17 days, while 21,833 and 21,843 raids have been conducted in Lahore and Faisalabad districts respectively which stand at second and third places. He said this while addressing a meeting of price magistrates.

The deputy commissioner said that during the last 17 days, 1257 illegal profiteers have been fined Rs 33 lakh and 54 thousand while 132 illegal profiteers have been arrested. He said that during this period 21 FIRs have been registered while 11 shops have been sealed. He said that warnings have been issued to 2536 profiteers while action has been taken against 2391 shopkeepers for not displaying the rate list. The deputy commissioner said that the entire machinery has been active in the distribution of free flour in Rawalpindi, while the price magistrates have worked tirelessly so that the people are not left at the mercy of profiteers during the month of Ramazan.