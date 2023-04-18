PTI chief moves LHC against 100 FIRs registered by police n Asks court to restrain authorities from taking ‘coercive measures’ against him n Imran Khan fears Zaidi, Gandapur ‘will be subjected to custodial torture’ n Federal govt files petition for early hearing of contempt case against Imran.
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday sent a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against registration of cases against him across the country to the Chief Justice with a request to fix the same before a full bench.
The bench noted that it had already sent an identical petition to the full bench for hearing. The division bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition, whereas PTI Chairman Imran Khan also remained present during the proceedings. Imran Khan had approached the court against registration of more than 100 cases against him. He also pleaded with the court to restrain the authorities from taking coercive measures against him. Meanwhile in a tweet late Monday, the PTI leader condemned the arrest of Ali Zaidi and Gandapur. “Totally condemnatory how Ali Zaidi & Ali Amin are being kept in custody on sham FIRs & we fear both, like Swati & Gill earlier, will be subjected to custodial torture. Cabal of crooks & their handlers have made a complete mockery of Constitution, Rule of Law, Court orders & democracy simply to fulfill nefarious London Plan. Our social media activist Waqas Amjad was abducted & severe custodial torture was inflicted upon him before being released. Institutions are destroyed, economy has nosedived & fundamental rights are being trampled with impunity. Also, the Federal Government on Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking early hearing in the contempt of court case against Imran Khan. The federal government prayed the court to fix the case for hearing on April 26. According to the brief of case, a petition was filed against Imran Khan for disregarding the Order of the court dated 25.05.2022. The Islamabad High Court Bar Association sought a direction not to cause any hindrance in the free movement of the citizens of Pakistan in any part of the country. The high court had directed that the PTI be allowed to hold a gathering at the ground located between Sector H-9 and G-9 in view of the categorical assurance on behalf of the top leadership of the PTI that their rally would not cause any inconvenience or blockage of Sri Nagar Highway; nor otherwise inconvenience the public and citizenry at large but the respondent did not comply with the said Order, the Chairman PTI exhorted his supporters to reach D-Chowk.