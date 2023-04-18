Share:

UNITED NATIONS - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Sudan’s warring parties Monday to “immedi­ately cease hostilities, restore calm, and begin a dialogue to resolve the crisis.” The United Nations chief said “any further escalation” of the conflict between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals “could be devastating for the coun­try and the region.” The violence which erupted Saturday raged for a third day Monday with the death toll surpassing 100. It broke out after weeks of power struggles between the two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup, Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“I have spoken during the weekend with the two Sudanese leaders and I am actively en­gaging with the AU (African Union), the Arab League and leaders across the region.”