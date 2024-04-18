24th ITCN Asia from today

LAHORE - The 24th edition of ITCN Asia, Pakistan’s biggest IT and telecom expo and confer­ence, will take place on April 18–20 at Expo Center in Lahore. State Minister for IT & Telecom Shaza Khawaja will be the chief guest and Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary Gen­eral of Digital Cooperation Organization, will be the global guest of honor at the in­auguration of the three-day trade fair.

A delegation of international investors from 12 countries with an investment fund of $500 million has scheduled its visit to this event, which is a testament to Pakistan’s lucrative technology ecosystem. The event will host more than 700 booths, includ­ing leading global and Pakistani tech giants Microsoft, Inbox, Redhat, TP-Link, Lenovo, HP, Netsol, Abacus, Dell, etc. More than 250 global speakers will be sharing insights in over 20 knowledge sessions, including the AI Summit, Global Security Symposium, Gam­ing Roundtable, Skills Roundtable, Investor Summit, Digital Health, Proptech, Freelancer Summit, Made in Pakistan Roundtable, etc.

Event Director ITCN Asia Umair Nizam said the IT, telecom, and associated in­dustries are entering a unique promising era in Pakistan, as the country is embrac­ing technological trends and modern ap­plications in every aspect of life. On the direction of SIFC and the policies of the current, the Pakistani tech ecosystem is entering new markets in the Gulf region while solidifying its existing western mar­kets at the same time, he added. ITCN Asia will maintain its tradition to serve as the largest platform for all stakeholders of the tech ecosystem, including policymakers, foreign investors, global tech giants, tele­com operators, and consumers, providing them exciting opportunities to explore the latest trends in accordance with their interests and requirements. Meanwhile, 10Pearls, a global IT company, is all set to organise a two-day AI summit on April 18–19 at the 23rd ITCN Asia Conference and Exhibition in Expo Center, Lahore.