Thursday, April 18, 2024
54 students of NUML visit Parliament House

APP
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   A del­egation comprising 54 stu­dents from the National University of Modern Lan­guages (NUML) paid a vis­it to the Parliament House on Wednesday. Their visit was marked by a profound interest in the statues and historical photographs of prominent politicians of the country housed in the Sen­ate Museum, as per a press release. Subsequently, the delegation proceeded to the Senate Hall, where they re­ceived a briefing from Senate officials on the working pro­cedures of the Upper House, legislation, and its functions. The students were provid­ed with a detailed overview of the Senate Session during the briefing.

APP

