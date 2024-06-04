6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Japan

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Japan on Wednesday with no immediate reports of loss of life or infrastructure damage, the country’s meteorological agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Ehime Prefecture with a depth of 50 kilometers (31 miles), the Kyodo News Agency reported, citing Japan Meteorological Agency.

The 11:14 p.m. quake registered lower 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the prefectures and its focus was in a strait separating the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, according to the report.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

"The government is currently gathering data on damage after the quake, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

No abnormalities have been detected at the Ikata nuclear power plant in Ehime, with its No. 3 unit continuing to operate despite the tremors.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the authorities to make "all-out efforts" and closely coordinate with local governments in disaster relief operations.