AGP’s audit report discloses irregularities in BRT project

PESHAWAR - Audit Report 2022-23 released by the Auditor General of Paki­stan disclosed irregularities worth billions of rupees in BRT project. The Auditor Gen­eral of Pakistan’s audit report related to BRT project 2022-23 has been released wherein ex­penditure of 13 billion rupees in Trans Peshawar was done without technical approval.

Expenditure in­curred under various contracts of BRT and unnecessary payments of Rs 7.7 million were made in the form of salaries and allowanc­es. According to Audit Report, KP government provided huge subsidy in projects built on loans and unjustified expenditure incurred in BRT project despite SSB. The report high­lighted the company does not have details of income from rental and other sources and Trans Peshawar made illegal payments of Rs 13 billion to companies without getting ap­proval from the compe­tent authority.

Contractors are ben­efiting from the con­tract for not getting approval from the law department and pur­chase and other re­cords from Trans Pe­shawar sought but not provided, said the au­dit report. Savings due to increase in dollar value have not been de­posited in the govern­ment treasury and due to non-increase in rent, the government exche­quer has suffered a loss of 3 billion rupees in the form of subsidy, the audit report said.

Fares not hiked de­spite hike in petro­leum product prices, the reports said. The provincial government had claimed to run the project without subsidy, the reports said. Income from the project has not been deposited in the gov­ernment treasury, the reports further said. The record of income earned in the inter­est of money kept in banks for the project has not been provided, the report added. Due to the non-completion of the construction of the project depot, the government suffered a loss of Rs 22 million, the report said.