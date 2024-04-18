AI dilemmas unveiled

We know that AI is rapidly advancing to ease our dai­ly tasks, but with this progress comes severe risks such as job displacement, identity theft, pri­vacy issues, netiquette breaches, and implications in warfare. Let’s discuss the effects of AI on the points mentioned above.

Firstly, AI will predominantly impact job displacement for de­velopers and editors. For exam­ple, before AI, clients hired indi­viduals or contacted companies for website development or var­ious types of editing (static or motion).

However, due to AI, these devel­opers find themselves jobless. In industries, automated process­es driven by AI algorithms leave workers facing the challenge of navigating an increasingly au­tomated workforce landscape. While AI offers immense poten­tial for innovation and progress, its impact on job displacement underscores the need for compre­hensive strategies.

Secondly, AI is being used to tarnish the reputation of nota­ble personalities, especially pol­iticians, in society. AI can gener­ate any type of picture or video based on provided information. As a result, vulgar videos, au­dios, and especially pictures are created to blackmail individuals, threatening to post these imag­es on social media. This phenom­enon is particularly prevalent in Pakistan, where AI-produced vid­eos are used against politicians.

Thirdly, AI can obtain not only personal data but also biometric information, which is more dan­gerous. A notable case in recent Pakistani history involved the in­stallation of ATM machines with biometric verification. Howev­er, customers faced stress and in­convenience as many reported fraudulent activities, including unauthorised withdrawals and card blockages after reports of a wide-scale hacking incident.

Moreover, if AI can access bio­metric information for illegal ac­tivities, it could also obtain per­sonal data, track records, or even access confidential research or state-related information. Such data could be used for blackmail­ing individuals or states for per­sonal gain.

Furthermore, the integration of AI technology into warfare pres­ents complex ethical dilemmas. AI-driven weapons raise ques­tions about delegating lethal de­cision-making to machines. The development of fully autono­mous weapons systems capable of selecting and engaging tar­gets without human intervention risks triggering an arms race and escalating conflict. These weap­ons have been observed in use by Israel and America against Palestine and surrounding coun­tries, and there is a fierce com­petition between China and the United States for dominance in AI technologies.

While AI offers numerous ben­efits, its rapid advancement also poses significant risks. It is im­perative for policymakers, busi­nesses, and society as a whole to address these challenges through comprehensive strate­gies, ethical guidelines, and in­ternational cooperation to en­sure that AI is developed and deployed responsibly for the bet­terment of humanity.

ZAIN UL ABIDIN, ABDULLAH HAYAT, EMAN FATIMA, ATTEQA AZAD, AND SYEDA KASHAF

Lahore.