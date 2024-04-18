AI dilemmas unveiled

We know that AI is rapidly advancing to ease our daily tasks, but with this progress comes severe risks such as job displacement, identity theft, privacy issues, netiquette breaches, and implications in warfare. Let’s discuss the effects of AI on the points mentioned above.
Firstly, AI will predominantly impact job displacement for developers and editors. For example, before AI, clients hired individuals or contacted companies for website development or various types of editing (static or motion).
However, due to AI, these developers find themselves jobless. In industries, automated processes driven by AI algorithms leave workers facing the challenge of navigating an increasingly automated workforce landscape. While AI offers immense potential for innovation and progress, its impact on job displacement underscores the need for comprehensive strategies.
Secondly, AI is being used to tarnish the reputation of notable personalities, especially politicians, in society. AI can generate any type of picture or video based on provided information. As a result, vulgar videos, audios, and especially pictures are created to blackmail individuals, threatening to post these images on social media. This phenomenon is particularly prevalent in Pakistan, where AI-produced videos are used against politicians.
Thirdly, AI can obtain not only personal data but also biometric information, which is more dangerous. A notable case in recent Pakistani history involved the installation of ATM machines with biometric verification. However, customers faced stress and inconvenience as many reported fraudulent activities, including unauthorised withdrawals and card blockages after reports of a wide-scale hacking incident.
Moreover, if AI can access biometric information for illegal activities, it could also obtain personal data, track records, or even access confidential research or state-related information. Such data could be used for blackmailing individuals or states for personal gain.
Furthermore, the integration of AI technology into warfare presents complex ethical dilemmas. AI-driven weapons raise questions about delegating lethal decision-making to machines. The development of fully autonomous weapons systems capable of selecting and engaging targets without human intervention risks triggering an arms race and escalating conflict. These weapons have been observed in use by Israel and America against Palestine and surrounding countries, and there is a fierce competition between China and the United States for dominance in AI technologies.
While AI offers numerous benefits, its rapid advancement also poses significant risks. It is imperative for policymakers, businesses, and society as a whole to address these challenges through comprehensive strategies, ethical guidelines, and international cooperation to ensure that AI is developed and deployed responsibly for the betterment of humanity.
ZAIN UL ABIDIN, ABDULLAH HAYAT, EMAN FATIMA, ATTEQA AZAD, AND SYEDA KASHAF
Lahore.