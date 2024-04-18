Angelina Jolie to release ‘secret tapes’ of Brad Pitt to support abuse claims

LOS ANGELES - Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to release secret videotapes of her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, to support her abuse claims. Recently, the Salt actress accused the Fight Club actor of being ‘abusive’ way before their highly publicised private plane incident, which took place in 2016. As per In Touch Weekly, “While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well,” Now, the report suggested that Jolie is aiming to take down Pitt even if she has to release the secret recording of the actor allegedly abusing her. An insider added, “Angelina secretly recorded Brad many times throughout their marriage and has made it clear to him that she’s willing to use them to get back at him.” However, the source shared that the two known Hollywood stars would destroy their reputation “if people saw how they behaved behind closed doors. They were as bad as each other.” Speaking of the children’s custody case, an insider claimed that Pitt “dropped his custody case” to win “brownie points” from Jolie but “he was wrong.” “He made her life hell, and she’s hellbent on destroying him,” the report stated. For the unversed, Brad and Angelina parted ways in 2016. The former couple is still settling their legal matters in the court. The exes share Shiloh Jolie- Pitt, 17, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.