Thursday, April 18, 2024
Ayesha Zafar’s 108* goes in vain in National Women’s Tournament
Our Staff Reporter
April 18, 2024
LAHORE   -  Peshawar opener Ayesha Zafar hit an unbeaten century on the open­ing day of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament but ended up on the losing side after Lahore romped to a seven-wicket victory at the Bohranwali Cricket Ground in Faisalabad on Wednesday. 

Ayesha stroked a 94-ball 108 not out with 16 fours and two sixes but lacked support from the other end as Peshawar were dismissed for 166 in 32.5 overs. Ayesha Bilal (4-33), Anam Amin (3-30), and Noreen Yaqoob (2-40) shared wickets. In turn, Lahore achieved the target in 31 overs for the loss of three wickets, with Dua Majid scoring 66 not out (74b, 6x4) and captain Kaynat Hafeez contributing 61 (69b, 8x4). 

At the Iqbal Stadium, Karachi defeated Multan by six wickets. Multan, batting first, were dis­missed for 116 in 36.3 overs, and Karachi raced to victory for the loss of four wickets in 23.1 overs, with Omaima Sohail top-scoring with 49. Quetta’s Rameen Sha­mim produced an all-round per­formance to help Quetta collect maximum points against Rawal­pindi at the Jawad Sports Com­plex Ground. She took four wick­ets for 16 runs as Rawalpindi were dismissed for 80 in 43 overs and then scored a 76-ball 27 not out before Quetta achieved a two-wicket victory with more than 13 overs to spare.

SCORES IN BRIEF
SERIES SCHEDULE
LAHORE 169-3, 31 overs (Dua
Majid 66*, Kaynat Hafeez 61)
beat PESHAWAR 166 all-out,
32.5 overs (Ayesha Zafar 108*;
Ayesha Bilal 4-33, Anam Amin
3-30) by 7 wickets.
KARACHI 117-4, 23.1 overs
(Omaima Sohail 49; Noor-ul-
Iman 2-35) beat MULTAN 116
all-out, 36.3 overs (Gull Feroza
44; Syeda Masooma Zahra 2-15,
Aimen Anwar 2-20) by 6 wickets.
QUETTA 84-8, 36.3 overs (Rameen
Shamim 27*; Tania Saeed
3-11, Fatima Zahra 2-24) beat
RAWALPINDI 80 all-out, 43
overs (Maham Anees 25; Rameen
Shamim 4-16) by 2 wickets.

