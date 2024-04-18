Azam Khan likely to miss today's match with knee problem

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan may miss the opening T20I match against New Zealand being played here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), he experienced discomfort in his right knee and right calf muscle while batting in the nets on Wednesday.

The batsman is receiving prompt medical attention and a decision regarding his inclusion in the team depends on the radiology reports, a PCB statement said.

Meanwhile, Azam was part of the recently concluded 11-day fitness camp organised by the Pakistan Army at its Kakul facility.

Azam, a lethal batsman, has featured in eight T20I for Pakistan. However, the 25-year-old’s record is unimpressive. He has scored 29 runs, with the highest being 10, at an average of 7.83 in seven innings.

But, his first class record is highly appreciable. He has scored 3,183 runs in 160 matches at a strike rate of 147.56. His record in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) earned him a place in the national team.

It is also learnt that fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is likely to be “rested” for the first two matches of the five-match series. However, he would be part of the last three matches. He is being rested to be in good shape for the June T20I World Cup.

TEAMS

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan and Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi and Zak Foulkes.