Bahawalpur DPO bridges gap between citizens, police through open court initiative

BAHAWAL PUR - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan is spearheading an ini­tiative to bridge the gap be­tween citizens and law en­forcement through his open court sessions. Following the directives of the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab and the Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP) Punjab, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan diligently ad­dresses the concerns of over 25 citizens daily, ensuring swift resolution of legiti­mate issues.

During these open court sessions held at his office, DPO Khan personally hears each citizen’s grievances, is­suing prompt instructions to concerned officers for legal action and follow-up. Notably, inquiries have been initiated based on numer­ous applications received during these sessions.

Expressing the purpose behind these initiatives, DPO Khan emphasises the importance of eliminating any divide between citizens and police officers, striv­ing for timely resolutions of citizens’ concerns. He un­derscores the responsibil­ity of all officers, from Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) to Station House Officers (SHOs), in deliver­ing justice and maintaining a positive attitude towards the public.

Citizens, in turn, express their satisfaction with the DPO’s hands-on approach, highlighting the respon­siveness and commitment to justice demonstrated by immediate actions taken on their behalf.