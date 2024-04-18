Thursday, April 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bahawalpur DPO bridges gap between citizens, police through open court initiative

Bahawalpur DPO bridges gap between citizens, police through open court initiative
Our Staff Reporter
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWAL PUR   -  Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan is spearheading an ini­tiative to bridge the gap be­tween citizens and law en­forcement through his open court sessions. Following the directives of the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab and the Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP) Punjab, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan diligently ad­dresses the concerns of over 25 citizens daily, ensuring swift resolution of legiti­mate issues.

During these open court sessions held at his office, DPO Khan personally hears each citizen’s grievances, is­suing prompt instructions to concerned officers for legal action and follow-up. Notably, inquiries have been initiated based on numer­ous applications received during these sessions.

Expressing the purpose behind these initiatives, DPO Khan emphasises the importance of eliminating any divide between citizens and police officers, striv­ing for timely resolutions of citizens’ concerns. He un­derscores the responsibil­ity of all officers, from Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) to Station House Officers (SHOs), in deliver­ing justice and maintaining a positive attitude towards the public.

We must work hard to achieve economic stability soon: PM

Citizens, in turn, express their satisfaction with the DPO’s hands-on approach, highlighting the respon­siveness and commitment to justice demonstrated by immediate actions taken on their behalf.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024