Bahawalpur DPO bridges gap between citizens, police through open court initiative

BAHAWAL PUR - Bahawalpur District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan is spearheading an initiative to bridge the gap between citizens and law enforcement through his open court sessions. Following the directives of the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan diligently addresses the concerns of over 25 citizens daily, ensuring swift resolution of legitimate issues.
During these open court sessions held at his office, DPO Khan personally hears each citizen’s grievances, issuing prompt instructions to concerned officers for legal action and follow-up. Notably, inquiries have been initiated based on numerous applications received during these sessions.
Expressing the purpose behind these initiatives, DPO Khan emphasises the importance of eliminating any divide between citizens and police officers, striving for timely resolutions of citizens’ concerns. He underscores the responsibility of all officers, from Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) to Station House Officers (SHOs), in delivering justice and maintaining a positive attitude towards the public.
Citizens, in turn, express their satisfaction with the DPO’s hands-on approach, highlighting the responsiveness and commitment to justice demonstrated by immediate actions taken on their behalf.