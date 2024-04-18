CEC Raja visits Brazil for feasibility study of using EVM in electoral process

ISLAMABAD - A high-level delegation headed by Chief Election Commissioner of Paki­stan Sikandar Sultan Raja visited Bra­zil to examine and conduct a feasibil­ity study of electoral processes using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

A delegation comprising Provincial Election Commissioner (Punjab) Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Director General (IT) Muhammad Khizer Aziz and Director Nadeem Zubair examined EVM, said Election Commission Spokesperson. It is vital to inform that many of the coun­tries are using EVMS partially in the electoral process whereas the Brazil and Indian are using EVMs nationwide. The ECP understands that electoral process of Brazil is one of the best and technologically most advanced in the World. Therefore, ECP decided to visit Brazil and hold meetings with top offi­cials of TSE (Brazilian Election Commis­sion). A number of meetings were held in three days with various heads of wings of Election Management Body of Brazil i.e Tribunal Superior Elector­al (TSE). The meetings were held with Secretary of Communication & Mul­timedia, Secretary Information Tech­nology, Head of Identification Manage­ment, who gave detailed briefings on their electoral processes and Brazilian Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The demonstration of the EVM was also conducted. The major topics which were discussed include ‘Initiatives for strengthening the social confidence on the electoral processes’, “Introduction to the Brazilian EVM’’, “Identification System being used in polling process”, and ‘’Special Advisory for fighting Dis­information”. Finally, an important meeting was held between Chief Elec­tion Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja and the Chief Justice of Superior Court of Brazil /President Tribunal Superior Electoral (TSE) Alexender de Moraes on various vital topics including use of EVM. The Election Commission will study further about the electoral sys­tem of Brazil in context of EVM for use as pilot projects in Pakistan. To carry out this important task, the Informa­tion Technology Wing and Project Management Unit of ECP will jointly work on it as a way forward.