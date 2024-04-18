Thursday, April 18, 2024
Challenge Cup 2023 final stage likely to be played in Jinnah Stadium: Sources

Challenge Cup 2023 final stage likely to be played in Jinnah Stadium: Sources
Web Sports Desk
4:16 PM | April 18, 2024
Sports

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has chosen Jinnah Stadium as the venue for the National Challenge Cup knockouts stage, a letter in this regard has also been sent to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the sources revealed.

A day earlier, the Sports Board Pakistan (SBP) refused to provide the Punjab Athletic Stadium in Lahore to conduct the National Challenge Cup matches in early May considering the CM Punjab Pink Games 2024 are scheduled from May 2 to May 6 at the same venue.

Previously, the PFF had announced that the competition would be held from May 1 to May 12 while all the 16 departmental and club teams had been sent invitations to participate in the knockout round of the tournament.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

