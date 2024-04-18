China says defence chief called for greater ‘trust’ in talks with US

BEIJING - China said Wednesday its defence minister called for greater “trust” between Beijing and Washington in their defence chiefs’ first substantive talks in nearly 18 months. “China and the United States should... take peace as the most pre­cious, stability as the most important,” Dong Jun told US counterpart Lloyd Austin, ac­cording to a Beijing readout, adding they should “gradually build up mutual trust between the two militaries”. “The mili­tary sphere is the key... to sta­bilizing the development of the relationship and prevent­ing major crises from occur­ring,” Dong said. Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are “committed to promoting the stabilization and improve­ment of bilateral relations”, the defence chief said.