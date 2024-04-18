CM Maryam's security squad hits biker to death in Narowal

A young motorcyclist died after his bike collided with vehicles of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz's security squad in Chandowal area of Narowal district.

The district police officer (DPO) said the squad was going to Kartarpur for CM Maryam's security. An elite security squad’s vehicle hit the motorcycle while trying to overtake him, said the police officer.

The chief minister was visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur to address a gathering of pilgrims on the occasion of Baisakhi Mela.

The youngster’s body was shifted to the Narowal district headquarters hospital, while an FIR was lodged on behalf of the victim’s family, said the police officer.

The DPO said an "indiscriminate legal action" would be taken against those police officials who hit the biker with their vehicle.

Police said the case against the incident was filed by the victim’s cousin at the Saddar police station, in which he sought action against the culprits.

In the FIR, he mentioned that he was working at his shop when he came to know that the government vehicle hit his cousin Abubakar and ran.

“My cousin succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the DHQ hospital,” stated the cousin.