CTO sets 10-day deadline for rickshaws to remove ‘cylinder bombs’

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar Wednesday set 10 days deadline for the three wheelers to remove ‘gas cylinder bombs’ after deadly accidents reported in different parts of the Punjab province. SSP Amara also directed the rickshaw drivers to immediately convert the vehicles from gas cylinders to petrol. She also said that the city traffic police are taking special measures to ensure safety of lives and property of citizens and to keep them safe from any mishaps. SSP Amara also directed DSPs and Traffic Wardens to take legal action against vehicles having gas cylinders and public service vehicles operating without fitness certificate after the expiry of the deadline. The department has decided to take legal action more strictly and effectively against vehicles without fitness certificates and gas fitted cylinder public service vehicles, in order to reduce accidents as much as possible and keep traffic flow smooth. Additionally, effective action against drivers and vehicles involved in violations of traffic rules at lorry stands, bus stops, wagon stops and other places in the city has been ordered. The SSP traffic said that safety of life and property of the citizens and providing all possible transport facilities are the foremost priorities of Lahore Traffic Police, strict legal action will be taken against those violating traffic rules and affecting the flow of traffic in the city. The government has been struggling to stop the business of substandard cylinders increasing incidents of explosions and deaths. Citizens are in fear of accidents every day as passenger wagons, buses and rickshaws laden with substandard cylinders ply the roads freely while the administration remains a silent spectator.