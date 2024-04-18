Diabetic disease increasing rapidly: Dr. Noor Elahi Memon

HYDERABAD - Chairman Dua Fatima foundation and senior consultant Diabetic Dr. Noor Elahi Memon Wednesday said that ratio of Diabetic patients was increasing rapidly in the country and at present there were 33,00000 Dia­betic patients which was alarming. He expressed these views during the visit of Hope and faith, Diabetes and Endocri­nology centre. The doctor said that keeping in view the number of diabetic patients, Diabetes and endocrinological cen­ter had been established near the Rajputana Hos­pital in which different tests would be carried out free of cost including Echo, ultrasound as well as free medicines would also be provided to poor and destitute till one month. Dr Mansoor said that eminent consultants and doctors will examine the visiting patients and recommend medicines while telemedicine facili­ties would be available at the clinic.