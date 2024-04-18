Donald Trump discusses Ukraine, Middle East, NATO with Polish President Duda

Former United States president Donald Trump met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday and had a discussion about Ukraine and the Middle East.

According to Reuters, during the discussion, the Republican presidential candidate told Duda that he was "behind Poland all the way".

Duda, whose term in office expires in 2025, was one of Trump's preferred international partners during his presidency and they have described themselves as "friends".

Many other European leaders are concerned about the potential decrease in US support for Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) military alliance if Trump wins a second presidency.

"The people of Poland love him (Duda)... and that's not an easy thing to accomplish, but he's done a fantastic job and he's my friend," Trump told reporters as Duda arrived at Trump Tower.

"We're behind Poland all the way," he added.

According to a Trump campaign readout of the meeting, both "friends" had discussed a proposal from Duda suggesting NATO members spend at least 3% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defence as the current minimum target is 2%.

"They also discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine, the conflict with Israel in the Middle East, and many other topics having to do with getting to world peace," the campaign said.

After their dinner Duda said it was "a friendly meeting in a very nice atmosphere".

Furthermore, Trump, 77, who is caught up in his "hush money" trial in New York, is likely to face a tight race against Democrat and President Joe Biden in the November presidential election.

Meanwhile, Duda is in New York to attend a United Nations conference and is scheduled to travel to Canada on Friday.