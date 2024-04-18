Thursday, April 18, 2024
Eight more Sindh ministers sworn in

CM Murad inducts 8 more ministers in Sindh cabinet

Eight more Sindh ministers sworn in
Our Staff Reporter
April 18, 2024
KARACHI   -  Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ex­panded his cabinet by inducting eight more min­isters and the total number of ministers in the cabinet has now increased to 18. The eight minis­ters Ikramullah Dharejo, Mohammad Ali Malkani, Makhdoom Mahboob-uz-Zaman, Dost Mohammad Rahimoo, Shahid Abdus Salam, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Shaheen Sher Ali and Mir tariq Talpur. Governor Sindh Mohammad Kamran Tissori administered oath to the newly inducted ministers at a simple ceremony held at the Governor House. The Cer­emony was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, advisors, Mayor Karachi, provincial Secretaries, and family members of the newly appointed ministers.

Our Staff Reporter

