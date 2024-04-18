Encroachments: Commissioner suspends fiveMC officials

SARGODHA - Commissioner and Adminis­trator Municipal Corporation (MC) Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has suspended five officials for negligence in performance of their duties, and warned all building in­spectors, rent inspectors and accountant to improve their performance in a week. The commissioner warned that if the situation persisted, the accountant would also be fired. However, he com­mended performance of two recovery officials, awarded them appreciation certifi­cates and ordered promotion of one of the officials. The commissioner was chairing a performance review meet­ing of all branches of the MC at his office on Wednesday. The MC chief officer present­ed details of performance of each branch. The chair directed discontinuation of connections for users fail­ing to pay water and sewer­age bills, enforcing action against illegal constructions and connections, and filing of cases against them. He de­manded performance report of each building inspector, clarifying that inspectors with deficient performance would also be relieved of their job. The commissioner ordered launch of an opera­tion against encroachments once again and instructed to set a timeline for removal of cattle pens from the city areas. He said strict enforce­ment of zero tolerance policy against encroachments on footpaths should be ensured. Similarly, orders were is­sued for immediate removal of oblique and unauthorised advertising boards in front of shops. Bhatti ordered im­mediate stoppage of illegal wall-chalking taking strict action against offenders. He also instructed for strict action against those who broke streets and sidewalks without permission. In the meeting, the commissioner-cum-administrator ordered to take detailed review of rent recoveries from shops and various leased proper­ties, instructing to take all possible measures to ensure 100pc recovery.