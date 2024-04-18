Enemies of Pakistan are unable to digest investment in the country: Ataullah Tarar

Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar has said enemies of Pakistan are unable to digest the investment being made in the country by foreign countries.

Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar, while talking to media persons, said the attackers of May 9 were still attacking the national interests.

"One who speaks against the national interest is an enemy of Pakistan. It is deplorable to prioritize own political interest and ego over the national interest," he said.

He said Tehreek-e-Insaf first made a statement against the country's interest and then distanced itself from the same. It was the hallmark of PTI, he said.

Tarar said PTI leader was already facing corruption cases. "Enemies of the state are unable to digest the investment in the country. May Allah guide them to right path. I wish they should speak for the interest of the country," said Tarar.

The federal minister of information said enmity with the state due to political opposition was inappropriate.

"You can criticise us but criticism of Pakistan is intolerable. Our friendly countries are extending the hand of friendship and support for investment and cooperation to Pakistan," he said.

Earlier, addressing a summit in Islamabad today, Attaullah Tarar said the government had unwavering commitment for technology enhancement and promote public-private partnership.

He said the Special Investment Facilitation Council had been established with the aim to attract foreign investment in the country.

The minister said the establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council was in the interest of the country and the government was providing all facilities to the investors.

He said with the fifth largest country in the world, Pakistan has been blessed with a lot of natural resources and country's biggest resource was human resource.

He stressed the need to utilizing and marketing of this great human resource at international level.

The minister also emphasised public-private partnership for encouraging investment in the country saying that the Federal Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already accorded approval to Public Private Partnership Policy Framework to facilitate foreign investment.

He said the international financial institutions and journals had appreciated and predicted a significant growth and improvement in Pakistan economy.

The minister said Pakistan produced approximately 50,000 engineering and IT graduates annually and they were well placed globally.

He said the semi-conductor industry had worth of 550 billion dollars currently and there was huge potential for Pakistan to deploy its human resource in this industry.

He urged the participant companies to come up with tangible proposals for chip designing and semi-conductor industry.

