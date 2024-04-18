Thursday, April 18, 2024
Filling superior courts' vacancies top priority: CJP

Filling superior courts' vacancies top priority: CJP
Web Desk
9:05 PM | April 18, 2024
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa has said that filling vacant positions of judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts is a priority.

Addressing a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association at the Lahore registry, the chief justice stressed the need for filling the vacancies within the superior courts.

Justice Isa highlighted the necessity of amending high court rules before appointing new judges. He said that a committee led-by senior judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was formed for this purpose.

The CJ underlined adherence to existing procedures for judges' appointments, ensuring consultation with relevant parties.

Also, he discussed the impact of technology on top court registries and advocated for maintaining efficient bench schedules.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of utilising video links and mobile registries to facilitate access to justice.

