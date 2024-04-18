Gold rate up by Rs2,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs 2,200 and was sold at Rs251,900 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs.249,700 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,887 and was sold at Rs215,964 against the sale price of Rs214,077 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also in­creased to Rs197,238 from Rs196,238, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.130 to Rs.2,780 from Rs.2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.111.46 to Rs.2,383.40 from Rs 2271.94. The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to 2,412 from $2,391, the As­sociation reported.