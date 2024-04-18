Thursday, April 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman sworn in as new emir of Jamaat-e-Islami

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman sworn in as new emir of Jamaat-e-Islami
Web Desk
8:54 PM | April 18, 2024
National

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the newly elected emir of the Jamaat-e-Islami, took the oath of office on Thursday.

In his address during the ceremony, Emir Naeemur Rehman highlighted the movement's 76-year history, emphasizing its dedication to establishing peace and eliminating oppression and corruption.

Naeem asserted that the Jamaat-e-Islami would not seek to seize power through conspiracies, but rather aim to bring about a revolution through the support of the people.

Emir Naeemur Rehman also commended former JI chief Sirajul Haq for his leadership, likening him to a fatherly figure who has guided everyone.

Expressing confidence in Jamaat-e-Islami's ability to lead the nation, he reiterated their commitment to advancing their policies.

The new JI chief criticised the coalition government imposed through Form 47, arguing that they were not the rightful leaders of Pakistan.

He announced plans to initiate a significant movement against those who he said have unlawfully assumed power through Form 47.

Mehwish Hayat says she would like to work with Aamir Khan

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1713424722.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024