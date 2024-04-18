Thursday, April 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hindu girl found haning in Port city

Agencies
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  A Hindu girl’s dead body was discovered hanging near the Osman Shah Mausoleum in the Gudap area of Karachi on Wednesday. The police con­firmed that the deceased Hindu girl has been iden­tified as 15-year-old Kritika Kumari.

A murder case against three relatives of the girl has been registered in the Gudap police station on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Three suspects named Gautam, Bhavna, and Raj nominated by the family have also been ar­rested. According to SSP Mleer Tariq Mushtaq, the motive behind Kritika’s death was unclear and further investigations are underway.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024