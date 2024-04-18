Hindu girl found haning in Port city

KARACHI - A Hindu girl’s dead body was discovered hanging near the Osman Shah Mausoleum in the Gudap area of Karachi on Wednesday. The police con­firmed that the deceased Hindu girl has been iden­tified as 15-year-old Kritika Kumari.

A murder case against three relatives of the girl has been registered in the Gudap police station on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Three suspects named Gautam, Bhavna, and Raj nominated by the family have also been ar­rested. According to SSP Mleer Tariq Mushtaq, the motive behind Kritika’s death was unclear and further investigations are underway.