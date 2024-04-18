Israel will make own decisions on responding to Iran: Netanyahu

Nearly 14,000 children killed in Gaza war: UNICEF.

JERUSALEM/CAPRI/GAZA - Following meetings with the British and German foreign ministers, Is­raeli Prime Minister Benjamin Net­anyahu vowed at Wednesday’s cab­inet meeting that Israel will make its own decisions and do whatever is necessary to protect itself, even if it is contrary to the advice offered by its allies.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Min­ister Annalena Baerbock both ar­rived in Israel on Wednesday for a flying visit in the wake of Iran’s un­precedented attack on Israel over­night Saturday-Sunday, in which it launched some 350 attack drones and missiles at the country.

Both Germany and the UK have urged Israel to show restraint in the aftermath of the attack, warn­ing that any additional direct hos­tilities with Iran could send the Middle East spiraling into an all-out war. Israel, however, has vowed to retaliate against Iran, saying that it cannot be allowed to attack without facing repercussions.

Benjamin Netanyahu also said Wednesday his country will decide how to respond to Iran’s unprec­edented attack as world leaders called for restraint to avoid esca­lation.

The Israeli military has vowed to respond to Iran’s missile and drone weekend attack, prompting a diplo­matic flurry aiming to calm a region already on the edge due to the war raging in Gaza since October 7.

Washington and Brussels have pledged to ramp up sanctions against Iran, while British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and his German counterpart Annalena Baer­bock became the first Western en­voys to visit Israel after the attack.

Netanyahu told the visiting min­isters that Israel “will reserve the right to protect itself,” his office said.

G7 foreign ministers gathered Wednesday for talks on the Ital­ian island of Capri, dominated by the crisis in the Middle East and US-led calls for fresh sanctions against Iran.

More than 13,800 children have been killed in Gaza Strip since the start of the war on October 7, ac­cording to United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“Thousands have been injured and thousands more are on the brink of famine,” she said during a news con­ference in New York, according to a statement from her organization.