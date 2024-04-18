Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series strats

LAHORE - The Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024, presented by Friends of Pakistan Squash Championship, kicked off Wednesday at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Karachi. This prestigious event marks a significant addition to the squash calendar, featuring promising talents from across the nation vying for a substantial prize pool.The opening round showcased intense matchups with players demonstrating high skill levels and competitive spirit. Notable among the day’s games was Usman Nadeem Butt’s hard-fought victory over Shahzad Khan, with the match extending to a gripping 35 minutes before Butt clinched a 3-1 win. In other matches of the first round, Saddam ul Haq beat M Ali 3-1, Hikmat Yar Khan beat Fareed Sheikh 3-0, Hashir Kifayat beat Qasim Noorani 3-0, Zuhaib Ali Hassan beat Meer Ahmed 3-0, Anas Khan beat Talha Saeed 3-0, MAzlanKhawar beat Naveed Ur Rehman 3-0, Cavish Farrukh beat ChNasir 3-0, Mutahir Ali beat Usman Tahir 3-0, Abdul Basit beat MAhmed 3-1,Wajiullah beat Nawab Shah 3-0. The championship boasts a total prize money of PKR 500,000, divided among different categories: PKR 300,000 for the men’s PSA Satellite, PKR 100,000 for the girls U-15, and PKR 100,000 for boys U-13, highlighting the event’s commitment to nurturing young talent.