Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Squash Series strats

LAHORE - The Jahangir Khan PSA Satel­lite Series 2024, presented by Friends of Pakistan Squash Championship, kicked off Wednesday at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex in Ka­rachi. This prestigious event marks a significant addition to the squash calendar, featur­ing promising talents from across the nation vying for a substantial prize pool.The opening round showcased in­tense matchups with players demonstrating high skill levels and competitive spirit. Notable among the day’s games was Usman Nadeem Butt’s hard-fought victory over Shahzad Khan, with the match extending to a gripping 35 minutes before Butt clinched a 3-1 win. In oth­er matches of the first round, Saddam ul Haq beat M Ali 3-1, Hikmat Yar Khan beat Fareed Sheikh 3-0, Hashir Kifayat beat Qasim Noorani 3-0, Zuhaib Ali Hassan beat Meer Ahmed 3-0, Anas Khan beat Talha Saeed 3-0, MAzlanKhawar beat Nav­eed Ur Rehman 3-0, Cavish Far­rukh beat ChNasir 3-0, Mutahir Ali beat Usman Tahir 3-0, Abdul Basit beat MAhmed 3-1,Wajiul­lah beat Nawab Shah 3-0. The championship boasts a total prize money of PKR 500,000, divided among different catego­ries: PKR 300,000 for the men’s PSA Satellite, PKR 100,000 for the girls U-15, and PKR 100,000 for boys U-13, highlighting the event’s commitment to nurtur­ing young talent.