Jailed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi moved to house arrest

YANGON - Jailed Myanmar democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest, a mili­tary official said Wednesday, as the junta announced a heatwave had prompted measures to protect in­mates. The 78-year-old Nobel laure­ate is serving a 27-year sentence for a host of criminal convictions rang­ing from corruption to breaching Co­vid-19 rules. Suu Kyi has largely been hidden from view since the military detained her as they seized power in a 2021 coup, and she has reportedly suffered health problems.

A military official, speaking on con­dition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said Suu Kyi and former president Win Myint had been moved from prison to house arrest. Junta spokes­man Zaw Min Tun said that a spell of hot weather had prompted authori­ties to take measures to protect vul­nerable detainees. “Not only Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint but also some old prisoners were given necessary care because of very hot weather,” Zaw Min Tun told AFP. The temperature in capital Naypy­idaw, where Suu Kyi is believed to be in custody in a specially constructed compound, is expected to hit 41 C (105.8 F) on Wednesday.