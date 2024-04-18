JI stages protest demonstration over surge in street crime

KARACHI - The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi staged a big protest demonstra­tion against deadly street crimes and lawlessness in the mega city.

The protest demonstration was held outside the Karachi Press Club, here on Wednes­day. A large number of Karachi­ites, belonging to all walks of life, participated in the protest demonstration. The protesters, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the Pakistan People Party govern­ment in Sindh, police and other law enforcement agencies. JI leaders Muslim Pervez and Syed Abdul Rasheed addressed the protest demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, Muslim Pervez said that the JI will not compromise on the basic rights for Karachiites and announced to hold protests out­side all the seven SSP Offices in the mega city on the upcoming Saturday, April 20.

He also lambasted a Sindh minister over twisting facts while comparing the number of crimes in Karachi and cities lo­cated in other parts of the world.

He demanded open arms lisence policy, saying that the government should adopt an open policy for lisence to carry fire arms if it is unable to pro­tect Karachiites.

In the backdrop of the failure of the police department and other law enforcement agencies in Karachi, he stressed the need for community policing in the mega city in order to handle the skyrocketing crimes.

JI leader Syed Abdul Rasheed in his address held the pro­longed rule of the PPP in Sindh responsible for the prevailing situation in Karachi and other parts of the province.