Thursday, April 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP Governor reviews PRCS’ relief activities in flood-hit areas

KP Governor reviews PRCS’ relief activities in flood-hit areas
APP
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Governor Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and discussed on­going relief work for flood affect­ed people.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman PRCS settled areas, Habib Malik and Chairman PRCS, merged areas, Imran Wazir. The meeting was briefed about on­going relief and rehabilitation activities of PRCS to assist flood affectees. 

KP Governor was also present­ed report of PRCS relief activities in flood-affected areas.

The Governor was informed that two branches of PRCS are work­ing in liaison with KP government, National Disaster Management Authority, district administration and local population to help out flood affectees. He was also in­formed that report of distributed food packages has also been sent to central office of PRCS. 

Pak, China long-standing friends: KP minister

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali directed to expedite relief activities utilising all avail­able resources. He also directed to invite attention of internation­al donors towards emergency sit­uation emerged after recent rains.

Earlier, KP Governor contacted Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and discussed ongoing relief activ­ities in flood-affected districts. He also underlined the need to speed up relief activities in a coordinated way to facilitate the affectees.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1713424722.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024