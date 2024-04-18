KP Governor reviews PRCS’ relief activities in flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR - Governor Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and discussed on­going relief work for flood affect­ed people.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman PRCS settled areas, Habib Malik and Chairman PRCS, merged areas, Imran Wazir. The meeting was briefed about on­going relief and rehabilitation activities of PRCS to assist flood affectees.

KP Governor was also present­ed report of PRCS relief activities in flood-affected areas.

The Governor was informed that two branches of PRCS are work­ing in liaison with KP government, National Disaster Management Authority, district administration and local population to help out flood affectees. He was also in­formed that report of distributed food packages has also been sent to central office of PRCS.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali directed to expedite relief activities utilising all avail­able resources. He also directed to invite attention of internation­al donors towards emergency sit­uation emerged after recent rains.

Earlier, KP Governor contacted Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and discussed ongoing relief activ­ities in flood-affected districts. He also underlined the need to speed up relief activities in a coordinated way to facilitate the affectees.