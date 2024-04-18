Thursday, April 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter

APP
April 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  An alleged member of Lyari gang has been killed while another was apprehended with injuries dur­ing a police encounter and a cache of weapons and explosives was seized. SSP Keamari told that the police engaged in an exchange of fire with Lyari gang members near KMC cut in Pak Colony on the night spanning Tuesday to Wednesday.

Following a heated confrontation, one suspect, identified as Ubaid alias Langra, was fatally shot, while another, identified as Muhammad Ehsan alias Mottu, was captured with injuries. The recovered items from the suspects’ possession include two pistols, ammunition, and a hand grenade. These in­dividuals are associated with the Lyari gang Arshad Pappu group, and are implicated in various serious offenses. Cases have been filed against them, and investigation is currently in progress.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1713331418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024