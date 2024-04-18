Mehwish Hayat says she would like to work with Aamir Khan

Versatile actor Mehwish Hayat says she likes the Khans of Bollywood but she would like to work with Aamir Khan.

Responding to a question from an audience at a programme, she said she liked Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan but would like to work with Aamir.

Mehwish Hayat is a big name of Pakistan and she is one of few actresses who have been working in films since the so-called revival.

Currently, she has starred in the movie Daghabaaz Dil which is playing in the cinemas.

She also worked in a webseries Ms Marvel where she was appreciated by everyone.

She was a guest on a TV show and an audience member asked her which Khan she would like to work with. She was confused between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan but ended up choosing Aamir Khan as the one she would like to work with.

Bollywood is ruled by their three Khans and they are still as big superstars as they were three decades ago.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have given countless hits in their careers.